NEWBURYPORT — The Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus ratified a slate of seven board members, including a local resident, at its annual meeting Jan. 31.
Newburyport resident Nicole Caravella most recently served as the director of communications for the 2021 Annissa for Boston campaign.
She also worked as former press secretary for former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Congressman Joe Kennedy, policy adviser to Sen. John Kerry and account manager at Solomon, McCown & Cence.
Other newly elected board members include former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer; Ellen Fleming Clark, a client executive at a S&P 500 technology company who served as finance director for former U.S. Rep. Carol Shea Porter of New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District; and Martina Jackson, the first woman in Massachusetts to run a statewide campaign.
Also newly elected to the board were Christie Lindor, CEO of Tessi Consulting and co-founder of the Political Lab; Jacquetta Van Zandt, vice president of engagement at The Partnership Inc. and a highly sought-after political strategist; and Antigoni Woodland, who has served on the executive leadership team of MWPC's North Shore Committee since 2018 and who worked for 10 years as an OB-GYN specialist.
On Feb. 24, Van Zandt and Caravella will kick off the organization's master class program with a course on media relations. This online series makes the expertise of seasoned campaign strategists accessible to candidates across the state.
"We have assembled a remarkably talented board," said Newburyport resident and MWPC President Dawne Shand.
"The course on media relations is a great example of what this organization can do: Build up the skills needed to run a serious campaign," Shand said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.