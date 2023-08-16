NEWBURYPORT — To many, gas-powered leaf blowers are noisy, smelly and ubiquitous. They are being banned in communities across the country with the town of Lexington among those recently just saying no to the controversial lawn tools. In March, residents there voted overwhelmingly to phase out commercial leaf blowers in two years.
Now, a handful of Walnut Street residents are making noise about Newburyport following suit.
In a letter sent to Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace, at-large Councilor Ed Cameron and Newburyport Recycling and Energy Manager Molly Ettenborough, residents expressed their belief that the city should consider actively discouraging, curtailing or banning the use of all gas-powered landscaping equipment.
“All spring and summer, it seems there is rarely a day in our neighborhood that some homeowner isn’t having their property mowed, weed-whacked and blown by very loud and fume-spewing machines,” the letter reads.
The letter goers on to list six reasons why the city needs to take action, including worsening climate change, endangering the health of those who use them, exhaust wafting into their homes, and an overall negative effect on the quality of their lives.
“They are so loud it’s unpleasant to be outside or even have windows open when they are running, which is often for an hour or more,” the letter reads.
Lastly, the neighbors argue that landscapers are using unnecessarily large equipment to manicure Newburyport’s mostly postage stamp yards.
“There are electric alternatives that are less polluting and much quieter,” adds the letter, which was expected to be mentioned at the City Council meeting Monday.
Wallace said she was glad her constituents penned the letter and sent it to the council
“You get a letter like this and it makes you think,” Wallace said, adding that she can’t remember the council receiving a letter on the topic, at least during her time on the panel.
Cameron said the letter was referred to the council’s Community Services Committee for further discussion.
“That will give us an opportunity to see if it is a wider concern for other residents and look at options as to any potential changes or to keep the status quo,” Cameron said in an email.
Cameron added that he was aware other municipalities have either instituted bans or tightened regulation on gas-powered blowers.
“In my time off and on the council, I don’t believe it’s formally come before this body,” he said.
Ettenborough said she responded to the Walnut Street residents and sent them details on the Lexington bylaw as an example of what kind of action they could take should they be inclined to look into it further.
Wallace said she was “very curious” what Ettenborough’s office and other city committees thought of the issue.
“It’s worth the discussion,” Wallace said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
