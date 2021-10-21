NEWBURYPORT — The six candidates vying for three School Committee seats in the Nov. 2 election addressed mask mandates, managing meetings that get out of hand and other topics at a candidates forum Thursday night.
All six candidates — Daniel Blair, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone, Juliet Walker and incumbents Brian Callahan and Steven Cole — supported the mask mandate and expressed their faith in the district medical advisory team.
Blair noted that wearing masks allowed his daughter to stay in school when she was deemed a "close contact" to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was open to some changes in the future, though, noting there may be room to relax mask mandates for certain situations indoors, but not eliminate the mandate just yet.
Callahan criticized Education Commissioner Jeff Riley for a lack of leadership and said the state should be making the call based on local COVID-19 case numbers. He said the state would most likely extend its current mask mandate from Nov. 1 to January.
Cole said he was pleased to see vaccination numbers increasing, but would default to the district medical advisory team for recommendations on how to move forward with current COVID-19 protocols.
Hall agreed with Callahan, saying she would not be surprised if the state extended its mask mandate again.
Maccarone said she would rely on science and data, as well as the district medical advisory team for guidance.
Walker expressed confidence in the district's decisions and said it should continue to respond and adapt to guidelines as the situation changes.
The candidates were asked how they would "tamp down emotions" if a School Committee meeting were overtaken by angry parents as has happened in other districts around the country regarding COVID-19 policies.
Cole recalled a meeting in 2007 when the committee discussed possibly closing the Kelley School and as the vice chair at the time, he spoke to the superintendent about how to manage the meeting so it remained orderly even though a large number of people were present. He said it is important to provide an opportunity for opinions to be expressed and to allow for a balanced meeting, hearing both sides of an issue.
Hall said there are procedures in place for public comment, which allow the committee to make clear what is allowed to be shared at that time. She called it a "proactive way" to ensure that people are respectful with how they voice their concerns.
Maccarone emphasized keeping an open mind and being a good listener, saying it is important that people feel they are being heard. She reminded those listening that these are "unprecedented times," which can cause a lot of fear and uncertainty for people.
Walker agreed that emotions can get the best of people, especially if they feel they are not being heard. In her career as a city planner, Walker said she has navigated these types of scenarios and said setting rules ahead of time protects all people involved.
Blair believes transparency and communication are most important, which is why procedures are put in place.
Callahan, who is the School Committee's vice chair, agreed that the rules already in place have worked well in the four years he has sat on the committee. He credits the district for communicating well with families and maintaining transparency so that these incidents are not an issue in Newburyport.
Other topics tackled included district priorities, the district's role in addressing climate change as a coastal city, diversity and inclusion in a city that is 94% white, ways to improve communication, and each candidate's philosophy concerning social-emotional learning.
The candidates forum was sponsored by The Daily News with editor Richard K. Lodge serving as moderator. NCM Hub streamed the event live from Nock Middle School at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pVF8ZJLmbM.
