NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee considered raising the annual bus fee Monday night, but held off until a subcommittee can be formed to take a closer look at the district's transportation objectives.
Brian Callahan said the Finance Subcommittee recently discussed how the annual bus transportation fee has not seen an increase since 2015.
With inflation, the fee should be increased from $300 to $355 — or $360 because district Business Manager Philip Littlehale would prefer the number to increase by increments of 10, Callahan explained.
The district, which has a contract with Salter Transportation, has seen fairly consistent ridership over the years, but those numbers have been down the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ridership has decreased by 150 to 200 students this year, Littlehale reported.
The state requires that school districts provide transportation to students in at least kindergarten through Grade 6. Students must live more than two miles from the school, otherwise it is considered walking distance by the state.
Bus stops cannot be more than a mile from a student's home.
School Committee policy allows students who receive free or reduced lunch to ride the bus at no cost.
More than half of the students who ride the bus pay to do so, Littlehale said.
The School Committee was asked to decide on the annual fee for fiscal 2023 this week because the notice is typically sent in January so families expect to have that information already.
Committee member Juliet Walker expressed concern about raising the fee without first establishing objectives for what the district hopes to achieve with the increase. She said a fee increase would cause families to reconsider bus transportation and that the decision was rushed.
Callahan said he has been trying to increase the fee for four years.
Committee member Sheila Reardon Spalding suggested a phased-in approach, splitting the increase over two years with a $30 increase next year and another $30 increase the following year.
The committee mulled the options, but decided to keep the annual fee at $300 for another year with an understanding that a subcommittee would be formed to research this further.
More from this meeting will be reported in Wednesday's print edition and at www.newburyportnews.com.
