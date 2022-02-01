NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Schools still has appointments available for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rupert A. Nock Middle School next week.
The clinic at 70 Low St. will take place Feb. 9 from 3 to 8 p.m. For those receiving the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a second-dose clinic will take place March 2 from 3 to 8 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 5 and older. Boosters will be available to those who are eligible.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and boosters will be available for anyone age 18 and older. Everyone 18 and older is recommended to receive a booster shot at least two months after their J&J vaccine. The Moderna vaccine and boosters will be available for anyone age 18 and older.
Purple Shield will provide a mobile vaccination clinic in collaboration with the state Department of Public Health.
To register for the clinic, go to https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/purpleshield?calendar= f9eeecd4-92e9-4ad5-9d7c-f5b31c0eeffe.
For information about these vaccines, visit www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-vaccines#authorized-vaccines.
For information about the booster doses, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
