NEWBURYPORT — The school district addressed mask mandates, vaccination rates, misinformation on social media and other pressing COVID-19 questions during a public forum Monday night.
The district solicited questions in advance and received more than 20 inquiries from local families. School Committee Vice Chair Brian Callahan served as moderator, while members of the district's medical advisory team answered each question during the committee's forum at Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
The medical advisory team is made up of Superintendent Sean Gallagher; Lauren McDonald, district director of health services; Frank Giacalone, the city’s director of public health; Pam Palombo, Newburyport public health nurse; Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, a Newburyport parent, epidemiologist, professor and statistician at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Michael Allard, a Newburyport parent and chief operating officer of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Home Base Program; Dr. Lars Lundgren, district consulting pediatrician; and other district leaders.
Several questions were related to masks, how effective they are, and what metrics will be used to determine how long the mandate will remain in place.
Lasky-Su said there is no set formula for determining when the mask mandate would be lifted, but there are several factors to keep in mind.
First, there is no approved COVID-19 vaccine available for children under the age of 12, she said.
Data is also showing an increase in cases among children, especially with the delta variant, and so "for their own protection, masks are essential," the epidemiologist said.
She said this is substantiated by looking at neighboring communities such as Seabrook, where masks are optional in schools and a recent outbreak took place.
Lundgren said it is important to consider the psychological effects that COVID-19 concerns are having on children. As a local pediatrician, Lundgren said he has talked to a lot of children about this and the majority do not see wearing masks as a major problem. Anxiety and mental health issues are on the rise, but he believes that is due to the effects of the pandemic as a whole, rather than masks specifically.
The superintendent said the district has put a special emphasis on social emotional support efforts this year. One example is the hiring of Tim Potts, who has a background in mental health and counseling, to serve in a new position as district behavioral health coordinator.
School Committee member Sheila Reardon Spalding submitted a question, asking the medical advisory team to address misinformation on social media such as the idea that testing swabs can cause cancer and vaccines are unsafe.
McDonald said some testing swabs are sterilized using ethylene oxide, but in minuscule amounts, which has been proven safe in many studies. This is something tightly regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and so, with this very small amount of ethylene oxide, a swab could not cause cancer, she said.
She also spoke about vaccinations and the tight regulatory process they must go through to be approved by the FDA.
Lasky-Su echoed what McDonald said, adding that "when it comes to efficacy of things like vaccines, there is a tremendously rigorous process that something has to go through to be FDA approved — even in the case of what has been expedited here. The rigor is substantial."
As far as sifting through misinformation on social media, she encouraged people to look at the sources of anything they absorb.
"Reliable sources tend to be well-known scientific journals that have rigorous standards of peer review," Lasky-Su said.
There were also a number of questions about why the district was not using pooled testing, if it was so successful last year. The district is not against bringing pooled testing back, but said the other options provided by the state, symptomatic testing and "test and stay" have been more effective so far.
Officials are also keeping track of vaccination rates and levels of the delta variant, Gallagher said.
At Newburyport High School, at least 73% of students are fully vaccinated, but that number is likely higher because some students are not in the state's system, according to McDonald.
The district is working to verify the vaccination status of those other students, who may have received their vaccines in New Hampshire or other places.
McDonald did not yet have vaccination rates for the middle school, but said she anticipates those numbers will be high because many students attended the district vaccination clinics last month.
The district also surveyed its faculty and staff recently and found that 99% are fully vaccinated. "A handful" of faculty and staff have not yet responded, but the district is working to get that information soon, McDonald said.
All questions, in addition to the answers shared, will be compiled into a FAQ list, which will later be posted on the district website. A recording of the forum will also be posted by Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub Inc.
