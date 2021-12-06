NEWBURYPORT — With fiscal 2023 budget discussions in the early stages and a new five-year strategic plan underway, principals presented their school improvement plans for the year.
Speaking at the School Committee meeting Monday, each principal introduced members of their school council and shared goals for improving curriculum, resources, culture and leadership.
Along with each goal, the school councils noted outcomes and measurements, as well as who would be responsible for meeting that particular goal.
At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, interim Principal Jamie Sokolowski said the curriculum, planning and assessment goal for the year is to "utilize student data to guide instruction and measure growth."
A strategy to reach that goal is to assess students twice a year to determine their individual needs and adjust instruction based on those assessments.
Sokolowski also spoke up the importance of social and emotional learning, especially with all the changes and challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought for nearly two years.
The school continues to focus on wellness, as well as efforts to promote behavioral health, bullying prevention, trauma sensitivity and diversity, equity and inclusion. This includes offering professional development opportunities for teachers and staff to keep up with training on these subjects.
At Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, faculty and staff will also use assessments to identify instructional goals and determine the needs of each student.
Teachers, principals and special education staff will continue to work with consultants to match students with reading programs that meet their needs.
Strategies for implementing a safe and supportive framework at the school include offering professional development training throughout the year, monitoring the effectiveness of intervention and checking in on social emotional learning twice a year by using the Behavior Intervention Monitoring Assessment System. Another strategy is continuing to identify ways parents are involved and how they can better communicate with the school.
At Rupert A. Nock Middle School, interim Principal Nick Markos reviewed goals set over the past several years and how the school has worked to meet them.
Looking ahead, school leaders still want to prioritize enhancing the quality of reflection and instruction across all grade levels and content areas, further developing the three tiers of intervention and meeting students where they are, and continuing to expand leadership opportunities and wellness programs to promote a safe and supportive school community.
At Newburyport High School, Principal Andrew Wulf said there continues to be a focus on college and career readiness and the skills with which each student graduates. The school wants all students to leave with a postsecondary plan that is flexible and individualized to meet their needs.
School leaders are also focused on improving the school climate by continuing to offer opportunities for students to have a voice and know how to have constructive dialogue.
Other goals include improving student growth through intervention and assessments, and identifying obstacles that affect students with "high needs" and their ability to learn advanced coursework.
