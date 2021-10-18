NEWBURYPORT — Superintendent Sean Gallagher presented the latest district curriculum accommodation plan to the School Committee on Monday.
All schools are required under state law to have such a plan "to assist principals in ensuring that all efforts have been made to meet the students' needs in regular education."
Through this plan, teachers look to use a diverse range of learning styles and seek to assist all students, including those who may not qualify for special education services or who may have behavioral issues that interfere with learning.
Gallagher said the plan focuses on "supporting students that are struggling or aren't as successful as we would like them to be."
All staff members have a responsibility to implement the plan, he said.
Each school has its own student support team, but there is a unified plan across buildings, the superintendent added.
The plan has a multitiered system of support, which aims to address each student's academic and behavioral needs.
Tier 1 is the foundation for the three-tier pyramid, serving 80 to 90% of students. This tier establishes critical skills and standards for all students. It also sets clear rules and expectations for behavior inside and outside the classroom, Gallagher explained.
Tier 2 is for about 5 to 10% of students who may need more targeted support due to difficulties learning or following rules. These students may succeed in small group settings.
Tier 3 is for 1 to 5% of students who have serious needs that require more intensive help, Gallagher said.
Though it is not always the case, students in this tier often receive special education services. These are students who benefit from individualized support from specialists such as the school counselor, a behavioral specialist, psychologist and/or instructional specialist.
The purpose of having this plan is to give general education teachers the resources and procedures to set students up for success.
"We're not changing the standards; we're not changing the expectations," Gallagher said, explaining that the curriculum standards do not change.
Instead, he said, it's all about tailoring the delivery of instruction and providing students with any support services they might need to do their best.
