NEWBURYPORT — The superintendent presented the School Committee with his proposed $40.1 million level-services operating budget for 2023-24 on Tuesday night, up more than 5% from the current $35.2 million plan.
A level-services budget is an allocation that does not add or eliminate any services.
“This is just a starting point. We are taking everything we have and moving it forward,” Superintendent Sean Gallagher said.
Gallagher also told the committee at the Senior/Community Center on Tuesday night that the anticipated 5.5% increase is due mostly to a projected 14% rise in the state’s out-of-district special education placement expenses, which are estimated to come in at $500,000 in Newburyport.
Level-services budgets can be expected to increase between 3% and 4% each year, according to Gallagher, who added that having a 14% increase in special education costs is a “significant” challenge.
The state, however, fully funded its “circuit breaker” reimbursement for high-need special education student costs, up from $373 million in fiscal 2022 to $441 million in fiscal 2023.
He and his administration are hopeful that Gov. Maura Healey and the new state Legislature will be able to provide public schools with some relief when it comes to special education costs.
“I don’t think there are any districts in the state that are not concerned about this. I work with a superintendents legislative committee that works with state officials and this has been a big discussion for the past couple of months as we head into the budget season,” Gallagher told The Daily News.
The superintendent’s $40.1 million proposal includes an additional $650,000 in cost-of-living increases, as well as $370,000 in contractual increases.
Inflation is expected to cost the district roughly $200,000 in nonpersonnel expenses, such as equipment and supplies.
Gallagher is crafting his fifth operating budget and has been meeting with his budget officials. He is expected to provide an overall preliminary budget proposal to the School Committee by the end of next month.
“Overall, this is just a start,” he said.
Committee member Juliet Walker made sure to stress that Gallagher’s proposed budget is just the beginning of the budgeting process, and Mayor Sean Reardon reiterated that it can only decrease from this point.
“I know it is going to go much lower,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.