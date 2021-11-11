NEWBURYPORT — District officials have been gathering input from as many school stakeholders as possible as they prepare to introduce the strategic plan for the next five years in February.
The 2021-26 strategic planning process began in July with district leadership reviewing the current 2016-21 strategic plan and setting expectations for the next steps.
Between August and November, district officials gathered information and ideas from more than 500 people — faculty and staff at each of the schools, city councilors and School Committee members — about what Newburyport Public Schools should prioritize in the coming years, as well as what types of skills students should learn over the course of their prekindergarten to grade 12 education.
The goal of this process is to create a “portrait of a graduate,” or to outline the skills, knowledge and mindsets that any graduate of Newburyport Public Schools will need to have a successful future, Superintendent Sean Gallagher explained Wednesday.
One of the goals that district officials have, for example, is to have every Newburyport High School student participate in an internship at some point during their four years so that they have real-world experience before graduating. Another goal is to have every high school student complete at least one college-level or Advanced Placement course.
There are also ongoing efforts to have students participate in the high school’s dual enrollment program with area colleges, which provides the opportunity for students to graduate with an associate’s degree, in addition to a high school diploma.
On Wednesday night, 40 parents and guardians were expected to participate in a strategic planning workshop, which included an activity to share ideas for “portrait of a graduate.”
Gallagher, who was hired in 2018, did not work in the district during the 2015-16 strategic planning process. At that time, 38 educators, parents and students met to develop the five-year strategic plan. This time around, Gallagher said it is important for parents and guardians to have more opportunities to contribute, rather than just a few parents being tapped for a subcommittee.
The COVID-19 pandemic also changed how Gallagher and other district leaders looked at this strategic plan.
Since March 2020, the district has been operating in a “VUCA environment,” the superintendent said. VUCA stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. The term, which was introduced by the U.S. Army War College, describes an environment where constant, unpredictable change becomes the norm.
As district officials move to set expectations for the next five years, they are mindful of “the need to be adaptable and flexible” while still being goal-oriented, Gallagher said.
“For us, as educators, over the past 20 months, we had to constantly change and adapt to the different challenges through the pandemic, through some of the civil unrest and changing political climate — all of these types of things impacted education,” he said.
Not all of these challenges were negative, though, Gallagher added, explaining that flexibility is paramount when facing them.
Technology, for example, has been a strength. Educators and students had to adapt quickly in March 2020 when schools suddenly shifted to remote learning. As district officials look ahead to the next five years, they are reimagining classroom environments and instructional methods.
In addition to hosting an in-person forum with parents this week, Gallagher hopes to offer some type of online survey or virtual meeting in the near future so that any parents who could not participate this week will still have a chance to share their ideas. Details are still to be determined.
District leaders will continue gathering input over the next month. Between December and January, officials will compile all of that information and in February, they will present the plan to the School Committee.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.