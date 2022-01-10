NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Schools welcomed its first Afghan family to the district Thursday with assistance from members of the community.
The family of nine, which includes seven children ranging in age from 6 to 17, arrived in Newburyport last month and were among the thousands evacuated when the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in August.
They have been staying in a converted temporary living space at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as part of the church’s partnership with the International Institute of New England.
A family of 10 with eight children ranging in age from 3 to 19 was also scheduled to arrive at the High Street church last week. The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church is expected to welcome a family of 11 this week, including five daughters and four sons ranging in age from 3 to 19.
Newburyport Public Schools, as well as districts across the state, have been preparing to welcome Afghan refugees.
Assistant Superintendent LisaMarie Ippolito said that as soon as the district learned that the first Afghan family would be arriving, the city’s Human Rights Commission reached out to ensure that the district had the resources they needed.
The district welcomed the parents in for a visit, so that they could tour the schools and register their children. A Dari interpreter provided translation throughout the meeting.
Among those present at the meeting were Lauren McDonald, district director of nursing and health services, who discussed possible medical needs; Timothy Potts, district behavioral health coordinator, who talked about how counselors in the district would be able to support these students through the stages of trauma; Pam Kealey, district food director, who checked in on dietary needs; and Chrissa Pissios, district English language learning coordinator, who spoke about the overall transition in the district.
“Our goal was to put the parents at ease, and the feedback that we received from the Human Rights Commission is that we did a stellar job,” Ippolito said.
One of the best moments came at the end of one of the school building tours when the mother pulled down her mask just so that she could show off a big smile to the school officials, the assistant superintendent added.
The Pettengill House donated backpacks and school supplies for each of the children.
On Thursday, the district hired two Dari interpreters to spend the day with the children to ensure that they were “getting the lay of the land, but also so that their needs were being met,” Ippolito said.
For translation assistance moving forward, each students has an iPad with a translation app downloaded on it. With all English language learning, though, the goal is to start learning English right away, she explained.
The English language learning department also has picture cards that they use with words listed in English, Portuguese and Dari.
Ippolito noted that the students were already learning new words on the first day, such as “hello” and “goodbye.”
Each took the time to express how happy and excited they were to be there, she said, noting that there were even some attempts at singing.
“It’s encouraging,” Ippolito said.
The district recently hired an additional English language learning teacher, so there are now five between the schools. The district already had a part-time family liaison, but an additional instructional assistant was also hired.
Across the district, there are approximately 60 to 65 students that are considered English language learners.
Upon entering the schools, students take a WIDA screener, which is an assessment of their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.
Students are then placed in groups based on both their age and their WIDA level.
Ippolito said that she has been impressed by how invested district faculty and staff have been in ensuring that they are prepared to help these Afghan families.
Representatives from the New American Association of Massachusetts, a Lynn-based agency that works with refugees and immigrants, gave a presentation to staff members at each school. During this presentation, one of the Dari interpreters talked about what it means to be a refugee.
“That was an eye-opening experience,” Ippolito said. “Because you think you know, but until you hear it directly from someone who has been directly impacted, it has a whole different feel to it.”
The district may also connect with other schools around the state to set up video chats with other Afghan refugees. The goal is to create not only a welcoming environment in Newburyport, but a sense of community for refugees across the state, Ippolito said.
