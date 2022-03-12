NEWBURYPORT — The Scouts BSA Troop 21 is looking for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 to join and participate in the adventures of scouting.
Based in Newburyport at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church, at 42 Green St., Troop 21 is the oldest troop to be chartered in Newburyport.
Led by Leonard Wallace and Dr. Michelle LaFlamme, Troop 21 offers opportunities to learn and develop life and leadership skills, make new friends through a combination of outdoor activities, enjoy visits to cultural or historical sites and much more. One event hallmark is the annual summer camping week at Griswold Scout Reservation at Hidden Valley Scout Camp in Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire.
Troop 21 is dedicated to community service. One of its traditional activities is partnering with other Scout groups in Newburyport for the Memorial and Veterans Day parades and ceremonies at the Newburyport Veterans Cemetery held at the Old Hill Cemetery. This May, Troop 21 will participate in a sleepover on the USS Constitution, located at Boston National Historical Park at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
In addition, the troop affords the opportunities to participate in multiple camping trips, hikes, skills events, and troop-sponsored events. Another highlight is the annual camping and hiking trip in Cutler, Maine, in August and a three-day whitewater rafting trip in Maine. There are other events throughout the year.
Participation and rank advancement is self-paced. However, all scouts are expected to work continually on advancement with the hopes of achieving Eagle Scout. Merit badge completion outside of those required for Eagle Scout is also encouraged. The scouting journey is unique to each scout; troop leadership can work with each scout to ensure they get the most out of their scouting experience.
Troop 21 welcomes any youth looking to join; no prior scouting experience is necessary. If you were previously a scout and dropped out of the program or did not join Cub Scouts, consider joining again.
For more information about Troop 21 or upcoming troop events, check out its website at nbptroop21.org/.
