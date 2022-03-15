NEWBURYPORT — The city is set to receive $2.25 million in federal funding to repair its central waterfront bulkhead.
The award is part of the $1.5 trillion government funding package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
The funding was secured for the city by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who championed close to $10 million in funding for local projects.
The bulkhead serves as critical infrastructure between the Merrimack River and the central waterfront and provides structural support for the boardwalk and Market Landing Park.
The city seeks to repair and replace deteriorating elements of the 45-year-old bulkhead, including the corroding anchor bolts and breaking steel mooring piles.
Part of the work includes raising the bulkhead's concrete cap to address sea level rise.
City officials hope to protect the boardwalk and the central waterfront from future storm surges and flooding.
In 2014, the city secured funding and completed Phase 1 of the bulkhead repair project, making repairs to the fish pier on the east side of the waterfront and the transportation docks on the west side, or the sections considered then to be in the worst condition.
Phase 2 of the project has long been known to be a high priority for the city, but it has been deferred the last eight years due to other capital needs.
The bulkhead project is expected to cost $5.3 million, including a contingency.
The city is looking at various funding opportunities, including a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Travel Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The City Council has appropriated approximately $400,000 in matching funds should that grant application be successful.
The city initially planned to apply for a $3 million grant to cover nearly half of the work needed to repair the central waterfront bulkhead, but was advised by representatives from the Economic Development Administration to split the project up.
If awarded a $1.6 million grant, the city could focus on the central embayment's infrastructure.
"The bulkheads at the embayment are in the most concerning shape in terms of their structural stability and the loss of these anchor bolts that hold those sheet piles in place," Geordie Vining, the city's senior project manager, said by phone.
The city is also looking at potentially applying for a couple of state grant programs this summer, he said.
If city officials are only able to raise half of the funding needed for this project, then they will focus on the most critical work as a standalone project, Vining explained.
"Ideally, we can do all the work that remains [to] be done and mobilize a contractor once," he said, noting that breaking the project up into parts could cost the city more in the long run.
The city will continue to work with Moulton's office to determine the timeline for receiving this federal funding, Vining said.
Permitting for the project is moving along, he said. The city hopes to be ready to bid the project out by the end of the summer.
"Our city’s reliance on the continued strength of our riverfront infrastructure cannot be overstated," Mayor Sean Reardon said in a statement. "We are grateful for the work of Congressman Moulton in securing these much-needed funds and making the full realization of this project possible."
"It is my honor to fight for the funding that benefits the people of Massachusetts' Sixth Congressional District," Moulton said in a statement.
"I am thrilled to have secured this important funding for our community, alongside other projects that will increase access to healthcare, public transportation and affordable housing in northeast Massachusetts," he continued.
Some of the other funding secured by Moulton for local projects include $1.2 million for the state Department of Transportation's engineering, design and development of the Border-to-Boston Trail in Peabody, Boxford, Georgetown, Newbury, Marblehead and Swampscott; $1 million for North Shore Community Health to expand facilities in Salem, Peabody and Gloucester; and $372,000 for Salem to design the South Salem commuter rail stop on MBTA's Newbury/Rockport line.
