NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Department of Public Services has declared a street parking ban effective at noon today, Feb. 7, until further notice, due to expected snowfall.
The city of Amesbury has announced a ban from 3 p.m. until midnight today.
When a parking ban is in effect, DPS turns on the flashing blue beacons located at major intersections across the city at least 6 hours in advance of a declared ban.
During a parking ban, parking is prohibited on all public ways. Any vehicle parked on a public way is subject to ticketing and/or towing at the owner’s expense. Residents may park for free of in city-controlled municipal lots until the ban is lifted. Car owners must remove vehicles within 12 hours after the parking ban is lifted so the DPS crews can clear those lots.
Parking ban status information is provided at www.cityofnewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-0472.
