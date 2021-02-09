NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Department of Public Services issued a snow emergency street parking ban beginning at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 9, until further notice due to expected snowfall. When a parking ban is in effect, DPS turns on the flashing blue emergency lights located at major intersections across the city in advance of a declared parking ban.
During the street parking ban, parking is prohibited on all public ways. Any vehicle parked on a city street is subject to ticketing and/or towing at the owner’s expense. Residents may park free of charge in city-controlled municipal surface lots until the ban has been rescinded. Owners of vehicles parked in the municipal lots must remove their cars within 12 hours after the parking ban is lifted so the DPS crews can properly clear those lots.
Parking ban status information is provided at www.cityofnewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-0472.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.