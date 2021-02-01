Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Icy and windy conditions will develop as scattered snow showers change to a steady freezing rain. High 36F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%.