NEWBURYPORT — Concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected young people, eight future leaders demonstrated what can be done to help other youths at such a critical time in their lives.
Those eight middle school students − members of the Newburyport Youth Council − were recently honored by the School Committee and Superintendent Sean Gallagher for their efforts to help others.
“This is wonderful,” Gallagher told the committee. “I really want to thank the students for sharing their personal stories, insights ... . It was really motivating.”
Honored were eighth-graders James Moore, Eve Bennett, Quinn Morrissey and Caleigh Saboliauskas along with seventh-graders Evan Dutcher, Isabel BoMee Weese, Bethany Bentley and Henry Galoski.
As their parents listened, Gallagher praised the students for their “leadership, hard work and participation in community conversations” during their presentation April 14 at the Senior Community Center.
During the Community Conversation event, as it was called, the eight youths presented the results of an attitudes and behavior survey and talked about how they were affected by the pandemic and how Newburyport’s young people can be supported moving forward.
“Your personal stories were really powerful for everybody,” the superintendent said.
The students also received the honor of presenting this year’s Asset Builder Awards to fellow youths, adults and organizations in the city who support young people through their work or character. The award recipients are nominated by members of the community and chosen by the Newburyport Youth Services staff.
The eight middle school students were recognized individually and presented a certificate.
Committee Vice Chair Sarah Hall said she was especially impressed with the students’ work and lauded Moore, who happened to be seated at the same table. They were joined by city councilors and school district leaders, but that did not deter the eighth-grader.
“He more than held his own in a thoughtful discussion,” she said of the teen. “I just want to thank you personally.”
