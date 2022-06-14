NEWBURYPORT — The city will celebrate African American culture with its second annual Juneteenth ceremony in front of City Hall on Friday afternoon.
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in June 2021, and the city will kick off its second observation of the holiday with a reception in Brown Square at noon.
The federal holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and originated in Galveston, Texas, where federal troops arrived June 19, 1865, and told slaves they were now free – two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Tina Los, coordinator of Newburyport’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Alliance, said the city is looking to celebrate Juneteenth by talking about unity, progress and moving forward.
“We want to raise awareness and have a comfortable space for people to celebrate,” she said.
Mayor Sean Reardon is expected to read a proclamation when the Juneteenth program officially begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by keynote speaker and Scituate Public Schools Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Jamele Adams.
Adams said he expects to talk about bringing people together.
“On occasions such as this, there is always an opportunity to commune with each other,” he said. “We always do better together and that is what we will do on Friday,” he said.
Adams has also been working with Newburyport High School teacher Deb Szabo on a writing on racism course and Los said she expects to hear from some of those students Friday.
“It should be a fun celebration,” she said.
Adams said he has always enjoyed his time in Newburyport and is looking forward to working with Los, who he said is “an absolute force.”
“Every time I come to Newburyport, I always leave inspired and feel a sense of home and family, all the time, whether that is with poetry or speaking or just connecting with folks, I absolutely appreciate the community, the people, the energy of Newburyport,” he said.
The city’s Human Rights Commission, as well as members of local clergy, are also expected to be on hand for the celebration in Brown Square.
“We are looking at ways to elevate Black lives and celebrate Black voices,” Los said.
Los has joined with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry to include local businesses in the Juneteenth celebration.
Newburyport Public Library is expected to feature a Juneteenth display, while Blochaus Art Gallery will open its Water Street gallery to the public on Friday and is expected to feature paintings of notable Black figures, such as Ray Charles and Miles Davis.
The Paddle Inn and Bar 25 are preparing special Juneteenth menus for the weekend, according to Los. She added that the Newburyport Farmers’ Market will feature an NAACP table on Sunday.
“A lot of people might not be familiar with why they have that Monday off, so we are really trying to do an awareness campaign,” Los said.
People looking to get involved can go to the Newburyport DEI Alliance website at https://nbptdeialliance.com, where they will find a full list of activities.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.