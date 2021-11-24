NEWBURYPORT — Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, trash and recycling that is normally picked up on Thursdays will be picked up on Friday this week, and the Friday route will be picked up on Saturday.
The only exception is the downtown business district collection, which will take place Friday as usual.
The Newburyport yard waste facility will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open for regular hours all other days this week. It will be open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The last day of the season for the yard waste facility is Sunday, Dec. 12, weather permitting. Regular hours of Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will remain in effect, plus Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The final curbside bagged leaf collection takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4. Residents must place leaves in brown paper leaf bags or in marked barrels, and are asked to fold over the tops of the bags to prevent leaves from spilling out. Bags must be curbside by 6 a.m. and contain only leaves or pumpkins. Bags containing branches, plants, dirt, rocks or trash will be left behind.
Composting pumpkins rather than putting them in the trash benefits the city and the environment. Residents may place them in a leaf bag or backyard compost, or drop them off at the yard waste facility. Black Earth Composter subscribers may place them in their green curbside buckets.
For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com or contact the Recycling and Energy Office by phone at 978-499-0413 or via e-mail at lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com.
