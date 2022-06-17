NEWBURYPORT — Residents will soon be paying more for water if the City Council adopts a Department of Public Services recommendation to hike water rates 9% from last fiscal year’s prices, according to city documents.
The City Council voted on Monday to send the recommendation to the council subcommittee that oversees public services.
If approved, the 9% rate increase would see the average residential bill rise by 3.5% based on 7,750 cubic feet of consumption annually.
The proposed hike would see property owners pay $6.61 per 100 cubic feet for the first 3,000 cubic feet of water in fiscal 2023. Any use over 3,000 cubic feet would cost $7.37 cubic feet. The current fiscal year has property owners paying $5.94 per 100 cubic feet and $6.69 per 100 cubic feet, respectively.
Sewer rates would remain the same: $9.84 per 100 cubic feet for up to 3,000 cubic feet of sewage and $10.60 per 100 cubic feet for up to 3,000 cubic feet of sewage.
All service charges would remain the same as last fiscal year, according to court documents.
The Water and Sewer Commission recommended a 11% increase with no use of retained earnings from a water enterprise fund and a customer service charge increase from $25 to $27.50. The commission also recommended no sewer rate increases.
According to a letter to councilors from DPS Business Manager Julie Spurr Knight, the recommendation comes after an analysis of the current water and sewer rate structure. The city also worked with the firm Environmental Partners to evaluate current and future capital needs of the city’s water and sewer systems.
The evaluation completed by Environmental Partners depicted a minimum water rate increase of 10% for fiscal 2023, according to the letter.
“Consumption in fiscal 2022 has decreased by 16% in comparison to 2021,” the letter reads. “This decrease is due to a 11% increase in residential consumption during the pandemic, an aging metered data collection system and the installation of low flow fixtures on new construction and replacements. The fiscal 2023 proposed water budget has an overall increase of 8% due to an increase in the debt schedule to fund the Philips Drive water main project and a significant increase in supplies due to inflation.”
Knight then writes that she recommends a water rate increase to fund the proposed fiscal 2023 water operating budget and debt service as well as capital improvement projects, but agrees with the Water and Sewer Commission that sewer rates should remain static.
“I arrived at my recommendation based on the need to raise the water rates consecutively over the next couple of years due to capital demands on the water enterprise fund,” she said in the letter. “Many of the capital requests are in an evaluation and design phase. The water department will have a better grasp on actual costs to fund capital demands in the spring of 2023 upon the completion of the water treatment plant evaluation and the Indian Hill raw water main design. Additionally, the water meter replacement project is crucial in obtaining low flow consumption to bill accurately and reduce water loss by moving to automated meter technology.”
