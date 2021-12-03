NEWBURYPORT -- Newburyport and West Newbury police departments are holding their annual Fill-A-Cruiser food drive Saturday morning into the afternoon.
Newburyport's drive takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Port Plaza outside Market Basket and Shaw's supermarkets off Storey Avenue.
West Newbury's event, which is co-sponsored by the West Newbury Fire Department, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Newbury Food Mart, 275 Main St., West Newbury.
Police departments are asking community members to donate non-perishable, future-dated food items to benefit local families in need.
Items being sought for donation include cereal, pancake mix and syrup, stuffing, boxed mashed potatoes, mayonnaise, brownie mix, cake mix, crackers, macaroni and cheese, cream soups, canned green beans, canned corn, bottled juice, gravy, canned fruit, cookies and more. Residents also may donate cash, as well as Shaw's or Market Basket gift cards.
"The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for those in need, which is why it is important for us to come together and help in this way," Newburyport police City Marshal Mark Murray said. "We have received tremendous community support over the years, and encourage anyone able to join us on Saturday for another successful food drive."
Assisting West Newbury first responders are Pentucket Regional High School National Honor Society students.
“The West Newbury community always has been extremely generous in supporting this effort,” West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand said. “Every donation is greatly appreciated, and goes a long way toward addressing a critical need in town."
The departments are also looking for shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrushes, razors, dish detergent, laundry detergent and incontinence supplies.
Food insecurity is defined as a lack of steady access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. Studies have shown that food insecurity has increased in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
