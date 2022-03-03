NEWBURYPORT — Having an occasional cocktail and enjoying a good game of golf are some of the secrets to a long life, according to a local centenarian.
Atria Merrimack Place resident Trudie Abbott celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 11 and said she’s feeling “OK.”
“I turned 100 years old. It was there and I just did it,” Abbott said.
She was born Astrid Violet Monson to Swedish immigrants Evald and Anna Monson during a snowstorm in Meteor, Wisconsin, on Feb. 11, 1922.
“They didn’t think they were going to have that much snow that day but there ended up being snow up to the top of the fences,” Abbott said.
The only Monson daughter, Abbott grew up with an older brother named Russell and a younger brother named Roy.
She said she attended a Lutheran grammar school where she learned both English and German. But Abbott was never happy with her given name and eventually gave herself the nickname “Trudie” after graduating high school in 1939.
Abbott embarked on a car trip from the Chicago area to Yellowstone National Park along with two of her high school friends soon after graduation and then joined the workforce.
“The kids from the families that were more advanced went to college, the rest of us kids got jobs,” Abbott said. “So I went to work in an office in Chicago.”
Abbott met the first of her two husbands, a military man named Harry Gallagher, while she was working for the American Red Cross in Guam in 1950 and they would end up living in San Francisco.
Gallagher died in 1971 and Abbott would later marry metallurgist Kenneth Abbott in 1983.
According to Abbott’s niece Jeanne Day, her aunt and uncle worked together at the Watertown Arsenal. They lived in Concord and loved golfing together.
“I find her an amazing woman,” Day said. “She is just so funny and so sweet and caring. She is a great lady.”
Kenneth Abbott died in 2017 and Abbott has been living at Atria since November.
Having the occasional martini promotes longevity, according to Abbott, who added, “I had some good times and a lot of fun but I didn’t drink to excess.”
World events such as Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine can often be put into a different perspective by someone who has gone around the sun 100 times.
“It always seems to be the same idiots doing the same things,” Abbott said.
Elaine Pierce has been friends with Abbott ever since she moved to Atria.
“We’re just delighted to have her here. She is so in touch and she gets herself all over this community,” Pierce said. “Trudie is going to be here with us for many more years. She has had a wonderful life.”
