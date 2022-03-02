SALISBURY — A Newburyport woman faces a motor vehicle homicide charge after Salisbury police say a local man died because she acted negligently behind the wheel during an October 2020 crash on Bridge Road.
Alba Safion, 29, of Marlboro Street was arraigned on the charge as well as failing to yield during her arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court. Judge Peter Doyle released her on personal recognizance but ordered her not to drive unless licensed while awaiting trail.
If found guilty, Safion faces up to 2½ years behind bars and could lose her driver’s license for 15 years. She is due back in court May 4 for a pretrial hearing.
Safion’s arraignment came more than a year after the Oct. 31, 2020, car crash and only after a clerk magistrate deemed there was enough probable cause to charge her with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Her arraignment was also delayed by conflicting schedules and at least one change in counsel, according to court documents.
Court records show that 91-year-old Anthony Giuliano died days after the crash. The Dock Lane resident had been transported to a hospital and released that day only to return days later after taking a turn for the worst. He died at the hospital due to injuries sustained during the crash.
The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. when Safion attempted to take a left turn into an auto body shop lot but misjudged the distance between her Nissan Rogue and Giuliano, who was driving south in a Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson struck the Nissan almost head on, causing significant front-end damage to both sport utility vehicles, according to Sgt. Keith Forget’s report.
Giuliano was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, by an Amesbury ambulance. He retuned home the same day but returned to the hospital Nov. 2 after losing use of his arms and legs. He died there Nov. 4 with the cause of death listed as complications from a broken neck.
Immediately following the crash, police did not issue citations to either person. But upon learning of Giulano’s death, Salisbury police notified the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and conducted a second investigation.
Assisting local police were members of the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Police first looked into the possibility that Safion was texting at the time of crash but later determined she had not sent or received any messages about the time of the crash. Also, a witness who saw the crash said she did not see Safion holding her phone, according to Forget’s report.
In the weeks that followed, local and state police concluded their investigation and relayed their findings to the DA’s Office. The case remained in limbo for roughly nine months until Sept. 1 when it was decided to issue a criminal complaint against Safion, Forget wrote in his report.
“Safrion negligently turned the 2016 Nissan Rogue that she was operating into the path and travel lane of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson being operated by Anthony Giuliano in the area of 128 Bridge Road setting the events leading to the fatal crash in motion. Due to Alba Safion’s negligent operation of the motor vehicle that she was in full control off, she did not give Anthony Giuliano the opportunity to avoid a collision that led to his subsequent death,” Forget’s report reads.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
