NEWBURYPORT — Local resident Susan Carnduff, who lived and worked in Afghanistan, will speak about the country’s culture Jan. 18 at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Last month, the Taliban banned the participation of women in higher education. It was the latest in a series of reversals in the roles of women in Afghanistan.
Carnduff worked in Kabul, helping Afghanistan citizens develop an understanding of the fundamentals of representational government. She will share her perspective and answer questions from noon to 1 a.m. as part of the Village Talk series hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village.
Carnduff was resident director of the National Democratic Institute, based in Washington, D.C., from March 2008 to July 2010. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization works to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government, according to the Greater Newburyport Village.
Her work was focused in three major areas: women in politics, political party development, and skills development for provincial council representatives.
In this role, Carnduff directed the work of about 90 Afghans, mostly men, as well an international staff of Americans, Australians, Iranians, Slovenians and English. The staff operated from seven regional offices throughout Afghanistan.
Prior to this assignment, Carnduff worked in the Balkans for seven years – first for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and then for the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia.
In the latter role, she was heavily involved in organizing and designing a memorial for the victims of the Srebrenica massacre. She also lived and worked in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan for 2½ years.
Carnduff is a graduate of Suffolk Law School and the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied government and international relations. She continues to demonstrate her commitment to citizen participation in government by volunteering as a poll worker for Ward 2 in Newburyport.
The talk is free and open to the public. Village Talks are offered for the enrichment of the community every third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
