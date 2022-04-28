NEWBURYPORT — A community yard sale will be held next week at Central Congregational Church to benefit local Afghan family resettlement.
The yard sale, featuring assorted items, will be Friday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 14 Titcomb St.
Items for sale include lamps, ceramics, kitchen gadgets, tools, art, craft supplies and home décor items. There will also be free coffee and a baked goods sale.
Donations will be accepted Sunday, May 1, from noon to 2 p.m.; Thursday, May 5, from noon to 4 p.m.; and Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.
People are asked not to donate clothing, books, toys or bedding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.