NEWBURYPORT — A community yard sale will be held next week at Central Congregational Church to benefit local Afghan family resettlement.

The yard sale, featuring assorted items, will be Friday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 14 Titcomb St.

Items for sale include lamps, ceramics, kitchen gadgets, tools, art, craft supplies and home décor items. There will also be free coffee and a baked goods sale.

Donations will be accepted Sunday, May 1, from noon to 2 p.m.; Thursday, May 5, from noon to 4 p.m.; and Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

People are asked not to donate clothing, books, toys or bedding.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you