NEWBURYPORT — Members of the Newburyport Arts Collective will offer a full lineup of arts and entertainment – from dancers to plein air artists – when the city’s annual Spring Fest returns May 14-15.
The two days of free performances in Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. will include a Broadway cabaret featuring The Performing Project, teen dancers from Joppa Dance Company, and a set by the high school rock ensemble from Zach Field Drums & Music.
There will also be theatrical performances provided by Acting Out, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Anna Smulowitz Productions and The Actors Studio of Newburyport. The event is sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
“It’s going to be an exciting explosion of support for arts in the community,” said John Budzyna, co-owner of Acting Out and a founding member of the Newburyport Arts Collective.
“Coming out of the pandemic and being able to see people live and in person, it’s going to be a wonderful celebration,” Budzyna said in a news release.
Local performers will be in the spotlight from 10 a.m. to about 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with national acts taking over in the evening. The event ends Sunday night with a performance by vocalist Joan Osbourne, best known for her 1990s hit “One of Us.”
Local restaurants will offer to-go picnics during the performances.
In addition to performances on the main stage in Waterfront Park, plein air artists from the Newburyport Arts Association will set up easels along the waterfront and on Inn Street, creating paintings in real time.
Local cultural organizations, including Tinkerhaus Maker Space and Newburyport Youth Services, will host tables with free crafts for children. Dozens of master craftspeople will sell their wares.
“It is thrilling to gather so many talented artists – ranging in age from 5 years old to 80 – for live performances again,” Budzyna said. “We are so grateful for the support of the city and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce for creating this showcase for local artists.”
Parking is available for $1 per hour in the city’s parking garage at 2 Titcomb St.
For more information, visit www.newburyportartscollective.org or go to Facebook/Instagram @NACNewburyport.
