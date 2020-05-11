NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming, the city’s signature summer event, was canceled Monday as the city and the country try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“Sadly, the Yankee Homecoming Board of Directors have come to the realization that this year’s activities will not go on as planned,” Yankee Homecoming President Dennis Palazzo said in a statement posted on its Facebook page late Monday morning.
“We can all use a pick-me-up right now. One thing is for certain — even though Yankee Homecoming won’t proceed as normal this year, we will continue raising the spirit and pride of Newburyport,” Palazzo said.
The weeklong homecoming began in 1958 and takes place in the last week of July into early August. Among its marquee events are a road race, fireworks show, bed race, closing parade and Olde Fashioned Sunday.
Over the decades, it has evolved into a major revenue stream for local businesses and restaurants, the city and regional nonprofits. Its cancellation is sure to significantly impact all those who count on it for financial support.
“It’s going to be tough because it gets so many people in the city. It’s just a sign of the times, unfortunately,” said Mark Iannuccillo, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry vice president.
According to Palazzo, the Yankee Homecoming Board of Directors will “will find a way to help the businesses, nonprofits and organizations in our community during this time of uncertainty.”
“Currently, our Yankee Homecoming Gives Back Program is coordinating a food drive in an effort to support our local food shelters and help people in our community who are really in need during this economic crisis. Next we will expand our efforts by sending uplifting notes to our seniors in nursing homes and those that are home bound,” Palazzo said.
Mayor Donna Holaday did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment and confirmation of Palazzo’s statement.
