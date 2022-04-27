NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center (MAC) will host several spring and summer concerts this year at its location at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
This summer, MAC will be back with a full lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts with something for every musical taste from classical to jazz, from country to the Great American Songbook.
The season will open on Friday, July 8, with a special Beatlejuice fundraiser concert and will continue through August with a lineup of performers that includes MAC favorites New Black Eagle Jazz Band, The Don Campbell Band, Amanda Carr, Donna Byrne, Bobby Keyes, and a special concert by Hillyer Festival Orchestra sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and its local chapters in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury.
Making their MAC debuts this summer are the Alex Minisian Jazz Ensemble, Beantown Swing Orchestra and Deep Blue C Orchestra. The complete schedule will be posted online in early June at www.maudslayartscenter.org.
The concerts are held rain or shine, moving inside to the MAC Concert Barn when weather dictates. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed to keep patrons and musicians safe.
To purchase gift certificates online (major credit cards accepted),visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org, call 978-499-0050, or send a check to Maudslay Arts Center c/o Costello, 182 Whitehall Road, Amesbury MA 01913.
If you can’t make a show but want to help MAC, make a donation to MAC in any amount online or inquire about becoming a Friend of MAC.
