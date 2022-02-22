NEWBURYPORT — It may have taken a month or so longer than expected but The Thirsty Whale Pub & Grille quietly reopened its doors last week and it seems like nothing ever changed.
Stephanie Romano was a bartender at “The Whale” for over 13 years before the State Street pub was shut down during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns of March 2020.
The previous owners, Craig Pessina and Stephen Jewett, kept the bar closed for almost 19 months until Romano decided to quit her job as a local police dispatcher and went into business with her fiancé, Haven Marceau, to take over the establishment on a five-year lease late last year.
Romano is now the bar’s new owner while Marceau serves as general manager.
Although the couple had planned to reopen by Christmas, they had to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to open their doors to the public once again last week.
“We didn’t announce it on Facebook or anything, we kind of just unlocked the doors at noon,” Romano said. “The next thing we knew, people were coming in and coming in.”
According to Marceau, The Whale was filled that Sunday with over 90 patrons by 2 p.m.
“The place was just packed with people we hadn’t seen in years,” Romano said. “It really is like a family here and everyone was so excited that they have The Whale back.”
“It was just awesome,” Marceau chimed in.
The bar remained open all last week until Romano and Marceau closed down to catch their breath on Monday.
“All week, we have had people coming in and thanking us,” Marceau said. “They have been really grateful to us for keeping this place alive.”
Romano said she is happy that her first business venture had a good first week. But she was even more elated to see all of her old friends again.
“We have notes and lists everywhere about all the things that we have to do,” Marceau said. “Eventually we’ll try to settle into a routine but for now, it is just constant.”
The Whale counts between four and five part-time employees and former Daily News photo editor Bryan Eaton is expected to be behind the bar during the day shift on Wednesdays.
“We are so happy to have Bryan,” Romano said. “He is just good people. He reached out and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’”
Marceau said he expects to be open from noon until close, seven days a week, after St Patrick’s Day in March.
“We’ve had regulars in but a lot of new people, too,” Romano said. “There’s a lot of new people in town who had never been in. They told us they were dying to come in here.”
Some patrons have also brought gifts. One person dropped off a signed oil painting of The Whale done sometime in the 1960s or 1970s, according to Marceau.
Donny and Melissa Walton also brought in a carved wooden whale with the words “Thirsty Whale Next Generation” written across and signed by many of their fellow regulars.
“It just feels like home in here,” Romano said. “It really feels good and we are doing this as a team. I get to work with my best friend and that is the best part.”
According to Marceau, he hopes to remain as grateful to his customers as they have been to he and his fiancée.
“It has been just unreal,” Marceau said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.