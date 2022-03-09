NEWBURY — Despite likening it to a painful tooth extraction, Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos still insisted a meeting with the developer of duplex condominiums at 105 High Road ultimately proved fruitful.
Mark DePiero of DePiero LLC and Stephen Sawyer of Design Consultants Inc. came before planners seeking approval for grading and utility layout changes made to plans for five of the nine lots they are developing.
At a future date, they will bring proposed modifications for four remaining lots and open space dedicated to public access trails and nature walks. An open space recreational development special permit hearing for the project opened in July 2020 and closed in September 2021.
DePiero has buyers for the five lots and is anxious to pull building permits for them. A peer review affirmed the new grading matched the original plan.
“Mark had very fruitful discussions with Matt,” Sawyer reported, referring to abutter Matthew Kozazcki, owner of Tendercrop Farm, who purchased 103 Main St. in 2021.
The 13-acre property next door to DePiero’s 16.31 acres was previously owned by longtime local real estate agent and equestrian Kathryn O’Brien – a strong opponent of DePiero’s plans and how the board was conducting the public hearing.
Sawyer said the two neighbors have resolved some initial differences and “are working very well together now.” A possible agricultural use for the open space is being explored, DePiero said.
He planned to finalize updates to the grading and orientation of the remaining four units and bring it all to the board for consideration in a few weeks.
But according to the special permit decision, all gradings on exclusive use areas must be done in accordance with approved OSRD grading and drainage plans, said Town Planner Martha Taylor.
To sign off on any lots, the board needs any and all new information comprehensively packaged. If board members decide proposed changes to the draining plans fall under the category of a major modification, a new public hearing is required.
DePiero noted that the original idea was to bring the grading of each custom-designed lot before the board individually. But the decision was made “to grade the entire right side –the Colby side – in one shot. That water is separate and distinct from the south side – which is Tendercrop.” The two sections have distinct drainage needs, he stressed.
“Does it make sense to look at this piecemeal?” Paicos asked. “We should be looking at the entire modification and then make a determination as to whether it is minor or major.”
Sawyer insisted this was not how it was talked about during the public hearing. “It absolutely wasn’t how it was discussed,” he said. “I absolutely remember that clearly – clear as day.
“Absolutely,” echoed DePiero.
“We’ve had a number of conversations over a very long period of time about this project and there might have been a conversation that was crystal clear at one point,” Paicos said. “The decision is what the decision is – and the decision is what was recorded. So that’s what this board has to go by.”
Sawyer then asserted that the remaining four lots would be built per the original plan, saying it was a mistake to have introduced the idea of possible changes to those lots at this point when all they were looking for was approval of the first five lots.
Noting that this comment was contrary to what was said at the beginning of the meeting, Paicos responded, “I just want the accurate information and the truth here.“
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do,” answered Sawyer, claiming this project was continuously held to a different standard than any other in Newbury.
DePiero told board members to take any changes to open space off the table. “There is no open space change. All we are coming for now is grading – and it conforms to what the peer reviewer wanted.”
Ultimately, the board agreed the changes to the five-lot section were minor and could be notarized. The developer was to come back in two weeks with any modifications for the other lots and open space. “Whatever the decision is, it ought to be in writing,” suggested Vice Chair Larry Murphy.
“Even though it’s been a painful, tooth pulling process, Steve, we’ve defined what will happen with the plan and what won’t happen with the plan – and that’s what the board needed to know,” Paicos said.
“I don’t have a comfortable feeling about this … so I just feel like it needs to have a little more look-see. It just seems all over the place to me,” board member Leslie Matthews said of the process.
In the end, Sawyer remained resolute in his understanding of the special permit decision. “We’re at an impasse,” he said.
“We’re not at an impasse,” Paicos countered. “We’re in forward direction because we have a plan.”
