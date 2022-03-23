NEWBURY — Veterans and their friends and families are invited to a ceremony next week celebrating the town’s expected designation as a Purple Heart Community.
The Select Board was expected to vote on a proclamation declaring the town a Purple Heart Community at its meeting Tuesday night.
U.S. Army veterans Dennis Palazzo and Don Jarvis are part of the seven-member Committee to Designate Newbury a Purple Heart Community, which is hoping to read an approved proclamation during the special ceremony at Newbury Elementary School on Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m.
A Purple Heart is awarded to military members who are wounded or killed in action.
“Hundreds of thousands if not millions of recipients never received their award because they never came back,” Jarvis said. “To be able to honor them and those who are still living and have received a Purple Heart is a huge thing for me.”
Palazzo said 300,000 Purple Hearts were awarded during the Vietnam War and next week’s ceremony has been planned to acknowledge all of Newbury’s Purple Heart recipients, from all conflicts.
U.S. Army veteran Robert Haynes is a Purple Heart recipient and was shot down in a helicopter over Vietnam, where he served from 1968 to 1969.
The retired Byfield firefighter said he isn’t sure if he was wounded while in the air or on the ground but he and his six-man crew eventually walked away from the crash.
“Your adrenaline is up so high, you don’t know when you got hurt,” Hanes said.
The Larkin Road resident is expected to be honored during the ceremony and said being awarded a Purple Heart is a hard thing to put into words.
“It’s knowing that you did something for your country,” he said. “All gave some, but some gave all.”
Jarvis was wounded while serving in Afghanistan and said that no one seems to know how many Purple Heart recipients live in Newbury.
Karen Tyler is the director of veterans services for the Eastern Essex Department of Veterans Services. She said the town has not kept specific records on Purple Heart recipients and she has no direct access to the U.S. Department of Defense to check further.
“Unless someone tells us they are a Purple Heart recipient, we would have to check everyone’s discharge papers individually. So, no official tally has been kept by the town,” Tyler said.
Jarvis is a Newbury native and Bradford resident, and received his Purple Heart last year.
“Even though I’m not a Newbury resident today, I believe I am the most recent person from Newbury to receive a Purple Heart, since it arrived in my mother’s mail last year,” he said.
According to Jarvis, the ceremony is open to all living Purple Heart recipients, their family and friends, as well as the relatives of those who received their medal posthumously.
“Everybody and anybody is welcome to attend. But I can tell you that I’m going to be emotional on that night,” Jarvis said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
