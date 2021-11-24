SALEM — A Manchester, New Hampshire man who police say thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl online last summer is facing up to a decade in state prison following his indictment last month.
Thomas Charron, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of child enticement and disseminating obscene matter to a minor during his arraignment Tuesday in Salem Superior Court. Each charge carries a potential five-year prison term if he is found guilty.
Charron previously appeared in Newburyport District Court in the same case, which was presented to a grand jury last month. His indictment moves the case to the Superior Court.
He remains free on the same $15,000 bail posted in September. Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered that the bail be transferred to Salem Superior Court.
As a result of an agreement between the prosecutor and Charron’s attorney, he will also be required to follow the same conditions of release, including no contact with anyone under 18, no use of social media, and no drug use, which will be monitored by random testing.
Charron was charged following an investigation by a Newbury police officer posing online as a 13-year-old girl on an app.
The officer spotted a posting by a man calling himself “DJ Tom” looking for someone in New Hampshire.
The officer posed as a girl and began exchanging messages with “DJ Tom,” whose profile photo showed him wearing a clown mask. The messages grew increasingly explicit and police say Charron eventually asked to see video of the girl and exchange explicit photos. Another undercover officer posed as the girl in a video chat.
In August, Charron allegedly made arrangements to meet the girl. Police got an arrest warrant.
A further hearing in Charon’s case is scheduled for Jan. 26.
