NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High School’s Class of 1971 will hold a 50th class reunion Nov. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sylvan Street Grill in Salisbury.

The reunion will feature hot and cold appetizers and a cash bar. The cost is $50 per person to cover food and the facility.

Mail checks payable to Susan (Welch) Koontz, 125 Congress St., Amesbury, MA 01913.

Include your address, e-mail address and phone number as well as maiden name if applicable. Upon arrival at Sylvan Street, those attending will receive a 1971 photo ID as proof of purchase.

Class members can also join the NHS Class of 1971 Facebook page for updates about the reunion.

