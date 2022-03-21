NEWBURYPORT — Cedar Schumacher, a freshman at Newburyport High School, performed Saturday with the Northeastern Senior District Jazz Band, an ensemble of auditioned students who compete for the opportunity to perform with the best high school musicians in this area.
Schumacher not only won a spot with the jazz band, but played first trumpet in a group of mostly upperclassmen.
The band played modern and classic jazz works with solos by the student musicians.
"Cedar played fantastically after six hours of rehearsals over the course of just one day," Steven Cohen, Newburyport High School band and orchestra teacher, said in an email.
"The entire music department and the whole school are very proud of Cedar, and are thankful for his parents, David Schumacher and Monica Duncan, for their support and encouragement of his musical growth and opportunities," he added. "We look forward to more great things from this excellent NHS musician."
