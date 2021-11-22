NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High School invites local business leaders to an informational breakfast Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
The school’s college and career counselor, Aaron Ribaudo-Smith, is creating a program so students can learn about the workforce through presentations, shadow days and internships.
The goal, according to Smith, is for “students to learn about the workforce and examine their own interests, skills and personalities to find a pathway that is the right fit for them.”
On Dec. 10, Principal Andy Wulf and Mayor Donna Holaday will lead a conversation on the role business-school partnerships have in promoting educational excellence, providing students with college and career skills, and building strong local economies.
The breakfast will highlight ways business partners can connect with local students.
From speaking to students about their profession to hosting student shadow days to sponsoring student interns, there are many opportunities to connect with Newburyport Public Schools.
For more information or to register, contact Ribaudo-Smith at aribaudosmith@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
