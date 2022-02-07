NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High School Social Studies teacher Tom Abrams and students Landyn Mount and Isabella Guido will visit ‘The Morning Show’ on Feb. 10 to discuss the Invent2Prevent Violence initiative developed by the McCain Foundation and funded by the Department of Homeland Security.
NHS was one of a small number of schools chosen nationwide to participate.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with faculty sponsor Abrams and team members Mount and Guido about their project, which is informed by research on targeted violence and designed to promote understanding and connection tailored to meet the needs of youth in Newburyport.
The students will describe two interventions. First, they will ask students and community members to anonymously share times when they didn’t feel as though they belonged, as well as stories of people who may have helped them. Stories will be posted on Instagram and around the school.
Next, the students have designed an “Escape Room” activity, which will call for a collaborative effort among diverse groups of students to solve puzzles that will reveal the means to release themselves from the room. Students who might otherwise not have interacted will work together in a fun endeavor, giving them the chance to overcome stereotypes, to appreciate each other’s strengths, and to bond socially afterwards.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and can also be viewed on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
