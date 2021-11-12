NEWBURYPORT — A Newburyport High School senior, who has managed Type 1 diabetes for most of his life, will be recognized at Joslin Diabetes Center’s High Hopes Gala on Saturday.
Trevor Maines, 17, was nominated to be the diabetes center’s 2021-22 Merritt Levitan Youth Ambassador.
“It’s great that I was nominated,” Maines said. “I want to share my story and help the Type 1 diabetes community as best as I can.”
Maines was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2008 at age of 4. At the time, he did not understand what diabetes was or how it would affect the rest of his life.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” his father, Dean Maines, said in a statement. “It was overwhelming knowing you have this person’s life in your hands. I mean it’s your child, you always do, but this was different.”
The gala is a fundraiser for the High Hopes Fund at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, which provides support for diabetes research and clinical care.
This year’s virtual event is particularly special, as it has been 100 years since insulin was discovered.
The role means a lot to Maines as he has always wanted to do more to help others. While growing up, his classmates thought he got diabetes from eating too much candy, which is one of the most common misconceptions.
“This role will allow me to share my story and provide information to all the young kids in the Type 1 diabetes community,” he said.
Processing a diabetes diagnosis can be difficult for children because it creates a huge responsibility at such a young age.
Maines’ message to young folks is “Know (that) it’s not your fault you got diabetes,” he said. “Keep your head up and power through.”
For more information on the gala, visit www.joslin.org/support-joslin/get-involved/high-hopes-gala.
