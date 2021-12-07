WEST NEWBURY — While many teens opted to spend Saturday morning catching up on some much-needed sleep, a group of athletes from Newburyport High School’s ski team got up early to give back to the community.
Carrying rakes, tarps, and work gloves from home, the group was picked up at 8 a.m. and transported by van by their coach, Terry Hartford, to his West Newbury home, where they enjoyed a hearty breakfast prepared by Hartford’s wife and son, Tracy and Henry. The team members then headed up the road to Merrimack Cemetery on Pleasant Street to get to work.
Because the cemetery is private and without the money needed for proper maintenance, Hartford has led spring and fall cleanups of the burial ground for the past 12 years or so.
About 20 young men and women spent a couple of hours with Hartford and Henry on Saturday morning, raking and hauling leaves into central areas for the town to pick up.
Like many burial spots in this area, Merrimack Cemetery has gravestones marking the resting places of veterans from American conflicts throughout the centuries.
“I showed them one of the medallions next to a gravestone from a person that fought in the American Revolution. It was a great day,” Hartford said. “Doing anything in there to try and make it look better always makes a person feel better.”
Hartford hopes that when friends and family members learn of the team’s early morning community service efforts, they might be moved to donate to the ski team’s booster account.
Each team member needs to raise $100 to offset expenses associated with the league and the equipment needed. He believes doing something to improve the community is more impactful than running a generic fundraiser.
“They are good kids,” he said. “This is an opportunity for them to demonstrate it.”
