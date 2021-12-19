NEWBURY -- A high school student who launched a drive to raise money for an industrial-size refrigerator for the First Parish of Newbury Food Pantry brought in $5,000 and the fridge was delivered last week.
The all-volunteer Newbury Food Pantry received the new refrigerator last Wednesday, purchased by Newburyport High School student Wyatt Hastings’ Fund-A-Fridge Campaign.
Using a Go-Fund-Me page with lots of social media support, Hastings, a Newburyport resident, raised $5000 to buy the Newbury Food Pantry a 48-cubic-foot refrigerator and to purchase a second refrigerator for another pantry to be identified.
Alternative Sales from Kingston, New Hampshire, delivered the large unit for the pantry’s needs to its temporary home on Hanover Street, Newbury.
The refrigerator comes at a time when the number of people the pantry serves is increasing by three to five households each week, according to Jane Merrow, director of the pantry. The new refrigeration capacity will be put to use immediately.
Hastings’ fundraising campaign began in August and reached its goal by October.
On his Go-Fund-Me page he wrote, “Buying a new fridge is complicated. It’s hard enough when you are a family of 4 with a stable income. Now imagine being a non-profit food pantry with hundreds to feed, and needing new refrigeration. You’d rather put your resources towards food, not equipment. By receiving community donations, we are able to purchase brand new fridges for food pantries in desperate need of them.”
Merrow, president of the pantry board, said in a statement, “I am so happy Wyatt reached his goal so quickly and then chose such a fantastic refrigerator for the pantry. He is truly inspirational. I am so honored to have had him helping our pantry in this way.”
Hastings is far from done with his fundraising work. He started a website, fundafridge.org, and will continue raising funds to get as many fridges as needed by local food pantries, according to the food pantry.
The Newbury Food Pantry's temporary location is 89 Hanover St., but the group has launched a fundraising drive and broken ground for a permanent home in a new building going up behind the First Parish of Newbury at 20 High Road.
For more about the pantry go to www.newburyfoodpantry.org/
