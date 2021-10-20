NEWBURYPORT — The two mayoral candidates fielded questions about Newburyport Youth Services, New England Development and other important city issues during a debate hosted by Newburyport High School seniors on Tuesday afternoon.
The debate, which took place in the high school auditorium, is part of the Active Citizenship Project that all seniors will complete this fall as part of their civics and government classes with teachers Matthew LaChapelle and Peter Hill.
All students will submit essays, explaining what city issue is most important to them and why, as well as what candidate they would vote for and why.
Tuesday’s debate featured questions completely researched, written and asked by students.
The first question noted that a recent community poll sought to find a new location for Newburyport Youth Services, but that most of the locations under consideration are either occupied or too small. Where would the two candidates like to see a home for Newburyport Youth Services, and why?
Both candidates, School Committee member Sean Reardon and City Councilor at large Charlie Tontar, spoke highly of NYS. They each noted that the heating system recently gave out at the former Brown School at 42 Milk St., so a new home for Youth Services is essential.
Reardon emphasized that any site selection “has to be a public process.” He was in favor of purchasing 57 Low St., a former Massachusetts National Guard building, when that was considered earlier this year, but said “the process wasn’t great and we weren’t able to purchase that property for NYS.”
He noted that the Brown School “wasn’t really equitable to a lot of the kids in town, especially the kids who might need it the most.” Reardon said all children should be able to travel to a future site easily.
Tontar shared how he had supported buying the property at 57 Low St. earlier this year, but the council ultimately voted 6-5 against the purchase. He noted that some councilors had raised environmental concerns due to the presence of contaminants from the site’s use as a truck depot years ago.
The city is looking at the site again and waiting for the results from soil borings and air quality tests to see if it may be usable for the Parks Department.
Tontar agreed that site selection should be a public process, but said costs to build a home for Youth Services are high. He cited other capital needs including the West End Fire Station, streets and sidewalks and science labs at the high school.
Though all of these are needs, he said the fact that the Brown School is now unusable means that a new home for NYS is even higher on his agenda now.
In a rebuttal, Reardon said that in choosing a mayor, voters are electing a priority list, and asked students to keep that in mind throughout the debate.
Students also asked whether New England Development CEO Steven Karp should be considered “an ally or an adversary” and whether the city can do anything to address issues of high rent for small businesses in the downtown.
Both Tontar and Reardon said they would not support commercial rent control.
Tontar said New England Development is both an ally and an adversary. He said the developer had already threatened to work with AvalonBay to develop Chapter 40B affordable housing at Waterfront West — a nearly 5 acre waterfront lot between Michael’s Restaurant and the former Black Cow — which is alarming because of the way the law allows developers to skirt some zoning laws and other restrictions.
He said the council needs to first set its own priorities for Waterfront West before negotiating with New England Development.
Reardon said the city cannot negotiate with New England Development unless it changes its strategy first, saying he was not part of previous negotiations and could bring a new perspective.
He noted that NED has plenty of properties in the city and maybe there are other sites that could be used as leverage in the discussion.
Reardon also said he would like to hire a point person for economic development and culture, who would work to drive local business to the downtown.
Tontar clarified that the council never had official negotiations with New England Development, but instead “engaged in a design process,” which Karp pulled out of before negotiations happened.
Reardon and Tontar appear onstage together again Thursday night, when The Daily News hosts a forum at the Nock Middle School auditorium, also featuring the six School Committee candidates. That event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
