SALISBURY — A local auto repair shop owner will need to keep his auto sales business on Main Street after selectmen unanimously approved his repair license at a contentious meeting Monday night.
Rob Roy is the owner of Rob Roy Auto Sales and Service, where he said he has been repairing and selling cars next to his Main Street home since July 2014.
He recently moved his business to the former Glen's Auto Repair at 90 Lafayette Road.
Roy's repair license was up for renewal Jan. 1 and the matter came before selectmen Dec. 27.
Although selectmen approved Roy's repair license for the new location in September, they reminded him that the Lafayette Road address is not zoned for car sales at what turned into a heated meeting with the business owner Dec. 27.
Roy said his Main Street business license allows him to sell "between two or three cars" and he is simply bringing that business model to his new location.
Takesian made a motion to table the issue until Roy presents proof that his current license allows him to sell up to three cars on the property. The motion was approved unanimously Dec. 27.
Roy, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board against Selectmen Chuck Takesian and Donna Abdulla last spring, appeared before selectmen again Monday night. The meeting became just as contentious as the proceedings in December.
Roy presented a copy of what he said is his most recent repair license, showing that he is allowed to keep 12 cars on his Main Street property for "auto repairs and sales."
Takesian said the document is only an application for a license and Roy claimed there were no copies of his 2014 or 2015 licenses on file with the town.
"I don't deny that you had a license but it is only for repair," Takesian said.
"It wasn't a problem for seven years," Roy responded.
"No, you didn't get caught," Takesian shot back.
Takesian said he has looked at "every single one of" Roy's licenses.
"I didn't notice if any were missing but every one said 'repair,'" Takesian said. "There was nothing mentioned about 'sales.' Do you think we enjoy doing this? You're not allowed to sell cars."
A motion was made to approve Roy's repair license Monday night but Takesian made an amendment that would require him to cover any signs saying "sales."
Although Takesian's amendment failed, Roy's repair license was approved with no opposition. Chairwoman Wilma McDonald was absent.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott suggested to Roy on Dec. 27 that he draft a warrant article for Town Meeting to change the zoning in his new neighborhood.
Roy did not say Monday night whether he would do so.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
