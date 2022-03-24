WEST NEWBURY — Town leaders continue to wait for news on when the state will begin repairing the historic Rocks Village Bridge following an accident on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed on Saturday that the impact from a tractor-Trailer that struck the bridge March 17 “resulted in significant distortion and damage to sections on both sides of the truss as well as the lateral bracing connecting the two sides.”
The damage occurred midspan within the section that swings open for boat traffic. The bridge is normally closed to marine traffic through Memorial Day, so no immediate marine impacts are anticipated.
The crash is causing major headaches for commuters and others who rely on the bridge on a daily basis, such as the regional transportation for Pentucket School District. Pentucket buses access the bridge during weekdays to transport Merrimac middle and high school students to and from the regional campus in West Newbury. Teachers who travel across the district during the school day are also being impacted.
Vehicles are now directed to use the same detour plan that was in place during a $14.1 million restoration project for the bridge in 2013. The multi-year project was funded through the state’s accelerated bridge program to repair structurally-deficient bridges.
In response to an inquiry from Democratic Representative Andres X. Vargas, of the 3rd Essex District, MassDOT confirms that the bridge’s closure was captured as an active incident in its system, on which many of the driving and mapping apps rely. “As an additional step, we reached out via email to contacts at a number of the way finding apps to confirm the closure of the bridge and to request that they update their mapping service so that drivers are not unnecessarily directed to the bridge,” noted Dan Fielding, of MassDOT in a letter to the town dated March 19.
The state’s transportation department conducted a comprehensive inspection last weekend that considered the incident both from the water and from a top angle to evaluate the full extent of the damage to the span, which is a vital link connecting West Newbury and Haverhill. Additional areas of structural damage were noted.
“A preliminary repair concept has been developed but will need to be better informed by the results of the inspection,” wrote Fielding. The design consultant should provide options for potential repairs and materials needed to MassDOT by next week.“As with any incident that impacts a regionally significant asset, our goal is to restore the full function of the bridge as soon as practical,” he wrote.
Police Chief Jeffrey Durand reported that the driver from last Thursday’s incident was charged for marked lanes and height restriction violations. The posted height restriction for the bridge is 12 feet 6 inches. Despite the installation of signage alerting drivers to height limits over the antique bridge, accidents of this nature have occurred more than once in recent years.
In 2018, a box truck lost its roof when it scraped the steel top of the bridge. In July 2019, the top cargo portion of a Mack truck transporting an empty dumpster for G.Mello Disposal collided with a bridge bracing and fell off the back of the truck damaging both vertical and diagonal bridge members, the guard rail, and the road surface. Another bridge strike occurred in Jan. 2020. Accidents of this type have taken weeks to repair, in some cases.
The repair process will likely take a phased approach, beginning with implementing temporary measures to allow the draw bridge element to safely work. “The bridge will not reopen throughout the duration of the design and implementation of a corrective action plan,” MassDOT said in a press release.
The Rocks Village Bridge is a two-lane steel hybrid truss bridge that connects West Newbury to Rocks Village in Haverhill. Originally constructed in 1794 and known as the Merrimack Bridge, the current incarnation of the bridge includes a hand operated historic swing span, built in 1883 by Boston Bridge Works. It spans the Merrimack River and according to state records is 812 feet long, with a main span of 192 feet long and a 24-foot-wide roadway.
