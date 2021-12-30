WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health reminds residents there will be no delay in trash and recycling collection due to New Year’s Day.
Curbside collection will take place as regularly scheduled. Curbside trash and recyclables scheduled for Friday will be collected that day.
Barrels should be curbside by 6 a.m. The board said it hopes to avoid the thoughtless dumping that occurred involving some residents after last Christmas.
These items are acceptable for recycling: corrugated cardboard boxes, paperboard gift boxes, greeting cards (except those with foil, metallic inks or glitter) gift wrap, gift bags, tissue wrap (except those with foil, metallic inks or glitter) paper shopping bags (any type of handle is OK) and catalogs.
Nonrecyclable items include: ribbons, bows and tinsel; packing peanuts and Styrofoam (if reusable, contact local pack and ship store); plastic bags (most grocery stores will recycle.)
Bare Christmas tree with no decorations can be placed curbside on the regular trash collection day or disposed of in the dedicated roll-off container outside the Pipestave Recycling Area.
Walk-ins are always welcome at the Pipestave Recycling Area but residents are urged to break down their recyclables and put them in the proper containers. Items should never be left outside the recycling containers.
Last year, the Public Works Department was required to use a backhoe to crush hundreds of cardboard boxes left at the town’s recycling center after Christmas.
At the time, Board of Health member Blake Seale called it a sign of laziness by residents who did not take the time to break down their boxes and place them into the dumpster.
Seale said if they done that simple task, there would not have been a massive pile of boxes surrounding the metal bin. All boxes must be flattened before they are tossed, according to the town’s website.
“If the facility is full, take it home with you,” he said. “It’s no different than littering.”
Anyone with questions about trash or recycling should contact the board at 978-363-1100, ext 118 or ext 119.
