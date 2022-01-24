NEWBURYPORT — This year’s Project 351 ambassador from Rupert A. Nock Middle School believes a strong leader is someone who makes everyone feel included and respected.
Eighth-grader Amanda DaSilva did not know what to expect earlier this school year when one of her teachers told her she needed to go down to the office, but she certainly didn’t expect to be named Newburyport’s new Project 351 ambassador.
The program, created by former Gov. Deval Patrick in 2011, started as a national day of service, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The one-day event was so successful, the state made Project 351 a yearlong program in 2012.
There is no application process for Project 351. Instead, Amanda was nominated by her teachers to join eighth-graders from each of the state’s 351 communities in a yearlong journey of leadership and service.
While learning the skills she needs to become a strong leader and community advocate, the 14-year-old will join a wider effort to help people in need through various acts of service.
Amanda, who was born in Brazil and moved to Florida when she was very young, transferred to Newburyport last year, midway through seventh grade.
Coming to Newburyport brought many changes for the middle school student, especially in terms of harsh New England weather and other major adjustments in her life.
The change of schools was for the better, though, Amanda said, noting how impressed she was with the dedication of the district’s teachers.
“I learned so much so fast,” the eighth-grader said. “And all of the teachers are so nice.”
If her family ever has to move again, “I would find a way to stay here because I love this school,” said Amanda, who also plays soccer.
When asked what she believes are the qualities that make for a strong leader, Amanda said it’s all about being kind to others, showing people respect, and ensuring that no one feels left out.
Amanda revealed that she used to be a very shy person, but someone “came and changed my personality for the better, and I just want to pass that to other students, who are feeling that.”
She has met other Brazilian students in Newburyport who are still learning English, and she wants be a supportive peer to them to ensure they find the confidence to push through each lesson.
“She’s very resilient,” interim Principal Nicholas Markos said.
He noted that within three hours of her first day of school in Newburyport last year, she seemed to fit right in, almost immediately finding a group of friends.
“She just integrated very seamlessly into our community, and I really see a lot of leadership skills in this young lady,” Markos said, explaining how Project 351 will give her the opportunity to develop those skills even further.
Speaking about the selection process and ultimately, choosing Amanda from the list of nominees, “It really was an easy choice for our staff,” he said.
“I’m really excited about everything in this program,” Amanda said of Project 351.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Project 351 has looked a bit different over the past couple of years with most meetings taking place via Zoom.
Though it is a different experience, Amanda said she has been amazed by the opportunity to connect with many other people from around the state.
For more information on Project 351, visit https://project351.org.
