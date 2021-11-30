NEWBURYPORT — Music students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School will take the stage Wednesday night for the “Fall Solo and Chamber Ensemble Recital.”
Thirty-nine students have signed up to perform. For some, it will be their first time taking the stage. For others, it will be a welcomed return amid all the complications the COVID-19 pandemic brought over the past 20 or so months.
Some of the songs the students have picked to perform include “Jingle Bells” by James Pierpont, “Favorite Crime” by Olivia Rodrigo, “This City” by Sam Fischer, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Albert Hague and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.
The performers include Alex Wolkovich, Margaux Dupuis, Sophia Adam, Stella Boretti, Audrey Paciulan, Sophia Butler, Delaney Duncan, Lottie O’Brien, Quinnlan Fenn, Nora Baker, Lorelie Horan, Piper Doherty, Kara Logan, Sadonie Abren, Cian Haviland-O’Gorman, Finn Deveney, Anya Ibrahim, Odysseus Brown, Max Piotrowski, Lillian Curtis, Felix Pomeroy, Loren Carvalho, Charlotte Zeller, Jack Burns, Will Hanse, JJ Rodriguez, Everett Waldman, Neve Mullin, Maddox Doherty, Ellie Barnhart, Cecelia Caldwell, Noelle Gerth, Gabrielle Smith, Zeke Carico, Christina Corneau, Lulu Laycock and Sarah Ann Hajjar.
The students have prepared for the recital with assistance from Kathy Sheperd, string orchestra and chorus director, and Brian Nickerson, concert band director.
The recital begins at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school auditorium at 70 Low St.
Ensembles are also expected to perform at the first Holiday Invitation Night in downtown Newburyport on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
More on Newburyport’s Invitation Nights can be found at https://business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/holiday-invitation-nights-2021-84451.
