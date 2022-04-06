NEWBURYPORT — For the first time in two years, Rupert A. Nock Middle School students will be able to take the stage without any COVID-19 restrictions as they present “I Hate Shakespeare” this week.
“I Hate Shakespeare” by Steph DeFerie is essentially a series of vignettes or mini nonrelated scenes, according to Brian Nickerson, who teaches music and directs performing arts at the middle school.
Though there are two characters that act almost like narrators throughout the whole show, each scene stands alone, he said.
The comedy presents traditional Shakespeare material with a modern twist. The main characters from “Othello,” for example, are represented through an episode of “The Jerry Springer Show,” while another scene imagines Juliet from “Romeo and Juliet” appearing on “The Dating Game.”
The show, a comedy, essentially “preserves his storylines and his characters while giving it a modern voice,” Nickerson said.
As the director, Nickerson said the goal of the show is to demonstrate just how relevant Shakespeare still is today.
“The stories he told are not a bygone era,” he said. “They’re not antiquated, outdated or out of fashion. They are just as relevant and applicable today.”
The hope is that by the time these sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders reach high school and really spend some time reading Shakespeare, they will have a better understanding and appreciation for the playwright’s work, Nickerson said.
In the weeks leading up to the show, the director has been working with the 37 students in the cast and 25 in the crew to help them connect to the show and find details in Shakespeare’s work that they can relate to.
“I’m a big believer in drawing from your own experiences, your own life when playing a character,” he said.
Though Shakespeare can be quite gory in some of his works, this family-friendly show gets creative with how that violence and tragedy is represented.
“The original script that we’re following did a wonderful job paring it down for a middle school group, while keeping a lot of the integrity,” he said.
The light and sound effects play a major part in telling the story, Nickerson said, explaining how they set the mood and portray emotions in each scene.
“It’s the power of suggestion,” he said.
Though Nickerson provides guidance as the director, the entire show is run by students. This includes the soundboard, lights, microphones and other behind-the-scenes efforts.
“I want them to be accountable,” Nickerson said. “It’s a big production and it’s important for them to understand teamwork and patience.”
The students and Nickerson are especially excited that masks are now optional in schools, as it has had a major impact on performing arts.
Though schools have worked hard to continue to offer theater and other performing arts opportunities, the shows over the past two years have looked very different amid COVID-19 concerns.
Though students can still choose to wear a mask if they wish, many are excited to be able to show off their facial expressions — a critical element to acting, Nickerson said.
“We are glad to be back, glad to be doing theater,” he said. “It’s so important — giving the kids this opportunity for expression.”
The middle school also has a new soundboard, courtesy of the Newburyport Education Foundation.
“We are very, very fortunate in this school,” Nickerson said.
“I Hate Shakespeare” takes the stage Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. There will also be shows Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m.
The run time will be about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $10 for general admission or $8 for students and seniors. District faculty and staff can attend for free.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.