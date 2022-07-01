AMESBURY — The city announced Thursday that Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan will serve as the interim chief until officials hire a new leader.
Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush’s last day was Tuesday with Nolan’s appointment taking place Wednesday.
In early June, Mayor Kassandra Gove announced the city would not renew Berkenbush’s contract when it expired at the end of June. Berkenbush had led the department for seven years after taking over for Chief Jonathan Brickett.
The city also announced that retired Amesbury fire Chief Bill Shute will serve as the department’s chief operating officer. Shute retired as chief in early 2008 and was succeeded by Brickett.
“I want to thank Interim Chief Nolan and Bill Shute for stepping up at this critical time,” Gove said in a statement. “Chief Nolan has demonstrated an incredible commitment to our city and Bill has tremendous experience to offer. Together, I am confident they will provide solid leadership for our staff, and I look forward to working with them.’
Shute will oversee day-to-day operations, including but not limited to budgeting, personnel and general administration, according to the city.
Nolan started with the Fire Department in 1995 as a part-time, call-in firefighter. He became a full-time firefighter/EMT in 1997, then held the role of acting lieutenant from 2012-13. In June 2014, he was promoted to lieutenant, and in July 2015 was promoted again to acting deputy chief. In 2019, Nolan was promoted to deputy fire chief and fire prevention officer.
In a written statement, Nolan said his goal was to continue providing a “high level of service excellence that the members of the Amesbury Fire Department provide to the citizens and visitors of Amesbury every day. “
“These are very difficult times in the post-COVID world that we live in, and together with Bill, the members of the Fire Department and I will continue to face these challenges head on,” Nolan said in the statement. “ I will work with the mayor and the City Council to keep the Fire Department in a forward motion during this transition. I would also like to thank Chief Berkenbush for his service to the Amesbury Fire Department.”
Shute served the Amesbury Fire Department for 35 years prior to his retirement in 2008, including his final five years as chief. Shute was hired as a call firefighter in 1972 and promoted to a full-time position three years later.
He achieved the rank of lieutenant in 1990 and was promoted to deputy chief five years later, continuing in that role until being named chief. Following his retirement in Amesbury, he served as interim chief of the Newburyport Fire Department until Christopher LeClaire was hired in 2013.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
