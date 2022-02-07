ROWLEY — Nomination papers are available for the upcoming election in the town clerk's office until March 18.
The election will take place May 10.
The open elected positions are two three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen, a three-year seat on the Board of Assessors, a five-year seat on the Planning Board, a three-year position as constable, three three-year seats on the Board of Library Trustees and a two-year seat on the Board of Library Trustees.
Also available are a three-year seat on the Triton Regional School Committee, a three-year seat on the Municipal Light Board, a three-year seat on the Municipal Water Board, a three-year seat on the Board of Shellfish Commissioners, and a three-year seat on the Board of Cemetery Commissioners.
Any registered voter may take out papers as a candidate for any of the elected positions. Nomination papers are due back with signatures by March 22.
In addition to 14 seats up for election this year, there are a number of open positions on appointed boards and commissions.
Interested candidates are encouraged to call the appropriate department to find out more about the open positions. Contact information for all town departments is available under the "Government" tab at www.townofrowley.net.
Information on appointed positions can be found by visiting Town Hall or going to the "Board/Committee Vacancies" tab on the homepage of the of the town website. Interested individuals should submit a resume and letter of interest to the Board of Selectmen for these appointed positions.
For further assistance, contact the town clerk's office at 978-948-2081 or townclerk@townofrowley.org.
