NEWBURYPORT — When homeschooled high school senior Madeleine Reid was looking to start a nonprofit to serve her community, helping the city’s parks was a natural choice.
“I wanted to start a nonprofit, but my parents suggested I work with an existing one instead,” she said in a press release. “I have volunteered for the parks since I was a little kid, and my mom works for the Parks Department, so it made sense to put on a fundraiser for the Newburyport Parks Conservancy.
“I wanted to do something fun that would celebrate the fall season and our parks,” she said.
Little did Reid know that at the same time Kristen Bonito and Grace Steele of The Mom Comm were thinking of similar plans – throwing a fun community event in late October that would raise money for another good cause, breast cancer research.
Because they were competing for the same timeframe on the calendar, they found each other and teamed up to present an event at the Bartlet Mall called Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
The event will benefit both causes with activities ranging from pumpkin carving and hayrides to trick-or-treating and graveyard tours.
Reid’s first thought was a pumpkin carving contest and The Mom Comm had pictured pumpkin decorating with paints, so the event will feature both.
For $5 per pumpkin, organizers will provide a pumpkin, pumpkin carving tools and painting kits for event-goers to make their Halloween creations. Those attending can also bring their own predecorated pumpkins to enter into the competition.
A live music backdrop for the event will feature The Spins and other local talent. The Mom Comm will offer children’s yoga and a costume parade; local vendors will host trick-or-treating stops; the Parks Department will provide a tractor-drawn hayride; city historian Ghlee Woodworth will take people on graveyard tours of the neighboring Old Burying Ground; and there will be a beer garden courtesy of Newburyport Brewing.
The Institution for Savings is the event’s lead sponsor.
To volunteer, sponsor or for more information, visit http://newburyportparks.com, email Kristen Bonito kristen@themomcomm.com or parks@cityofnewburyport.com, or call 978-465-4462.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.