SALISBURY — The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism recognized a strategic initiative led by the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce by awarding a $1 million grant.
The Travel and Tourism Season Extension Grant Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Agency through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, which funds projects that will have a regional impact.
“These Travel and Tourism Season Extension grants support regional marketing projects that promote travel and tourism attractions between the months of November through April, known as the ‘shoulder season,’” said Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director of the state Office of Travel & Tourism, in a news release. “We have an amazing state to showcase, and these funds will enhance tourism recovery during this important part of the year.”
Among the projects to be funded with this money are a lodging campaign to inspire overnight travel, a restaurant campaign that encourages dining out, outreach to niche leisure travel segments as well as to the group tour, meetings and events markets to bolster recovery, and support for curated familiarization tours.
“We are grateful to MOTT for recognizing that the state is still in recovery and investing in innovative efforts to promote visitation to the North of Boston and Merrimack Valley during the slower winter and spring seasons,” said Nancy Gardella, executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“Our collective goal is to drive traveler spending, increase occupancy and meals tax revenue, increase tourism market share, and support jobs, Gardella said in the release.
“Through a competitive process, we were awarded $1 million to promote the 54 communities in the super region north and west of Boston/Merrimack Valley for two cycles of November – April in 2024 through June 2025,” she explained. Regional tourism councils have long collaborated to inform and educate travelers, the release said.
The Greater Merrimack Valley and North of Boston bureaus worked together on a campaign a few years ago called Lobster & Liberty, which encouraged visitation to the communities in their areas, such as Lexington and Concord (birthplace of the American Revolution) and to the North Shore for its history and abundant seafood options.
Gardella said the organizations may revitalize this campaign to commemorate the Revolution 250 events that are underway.
“The Merrimack Valley is rich in history and poised for the future,” said Joe Bevilacqua, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Visitors learn about the importance of the industrial mills along the river and enjoy the architecture that is being transformed into lofts, art galleries, office spaces and more,” he said. “What was once home to such creative figures as conductor Leonard Bernstein, poet Robert Frost and singer Robert Goulet now features many downtown events and festivals.
“Outside the cities are many open spaces and farms that attract agritourism,” Bevilacqua added. “We welcome all to check out the Merrimack Valley.”
The grant will be awarded by the Office of Travel and Tourism at a reception with the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at The House of the Seven Gables, 115 Derby Street, Salem.
Board members, local legislators and community officials are invited to attend. To register, email nancy@northofboston.org.
